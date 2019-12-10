Yes. As long as you have signed up for My Nintendo before you purchase the game, your game will qualify for My Nintendo Points. My Nintendo Points are automatically awarded to the Nintendo Account that was used to purchase the game. (Please note that DLC items, passes, and themes do not qualify for My Nintendo Points.)

To see your My Nintendo points balance:

Visit http://my.nintendo.com Select "Sign in." Sign in to your Nintendo Account.

Once you're signed in, you can review your My Nintendo points balance and history, check out the latest My Nintendo rewards, and view active missions you can complete to earn My Nintendo points.

You may also use My Nintendo Gold Points to purchase games for Nintendo Switch. Learn more about Gold Points.

For additional help with My Nintendo, please visit our support site.