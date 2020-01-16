Stories UntoldNintendo Switch
Stories Untold is a compilation tape of four experimental adventures, including a remaster of the original hit episode “The House Abandon”.
“Stories Untold” is a narrative-driven experimental adventure game, that bends the genre into something completely unique. Combining a mix of classic text-adventure, point-and-click and more, 4 short stories are packaged together into a single mysterious anthology that has been described as “a fantastic, fascinating example of interactive visual storytelling” (Telegraph 5/5) and earning widespread critical acclaim since release.
The game pulls together 80s retro nostalgia, innovative and experimental genre-defying gameplay, and tense, phycological horror to create “one of the most fascinating and unique tales you can play this year” (GameSpew 9/10).
“Stories Untold” was developed by No Code, a Glasgow based ex-AAA development team headed up by Jon McKellan (Alien: Isolation) and Omar Khan.
Features:
- Four unique stories, with their own settings, gameplay and mechanics.
- Play mind-bending text adventures, process radio transmissions and conduct experiments on bizarre artifacts.
- Gorgeous retro-aesthetic brings back vivid memories, or a glimpse into what was.
- Sublime synth-wave horror soundtrack, inspired by 80s horror soundtracks.
- Genre-hopping: from psychological horror, to tense mystery and terrifying sci-fi; Stories Untold is truly “4 stories, 1 nightmare”.
- Platform
- Nintendo Switch
- Release Date
- Jan 16, 2020
- No. of Players
- 1 player
- File Size
- 2.1 GB
- Category
- Adventure, Other, Puzzle
- Publisher
- Devolver Digital
- Supported Play Modes:
-
TV mode
Tabletop mode
Handheld mode
Copyright 2020 No Code. All Rights Reserved.
