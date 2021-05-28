LOVE - A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories
Every life has a story. Every story has regret.But what if you could change the past?
SCENARIO:
LOVE is a puzzle game about finding the things we’ve lost in ourselves and the people who help us find them.
Through interactions in both the past and present, get to know the people that live in your apartment building and the moments that define their lives - and then change them.
LOVE is an experiment in storytelling that combines the rich experience of a diorama with puzzles inspired by point-and-click adventures. LOVE creates opportunities for empathy and reflection, as well as moments of classic head-scratching puzzle goodness.
FEATURES:
- EXPLORE the tenement building and meet the inhabitants that reside within
- LEARN the stories of the past that continue to impact your neighbors in the present
- ROTATE apartments to move them back and forth through time to solve puzzles
- MAKE changes that help your friends resolve their pasts and live their best lives
- Release date:
- May 28, 2021
- Players:
- 1 player
- Genre:
- Adventure, Puzzle, Lifestyle
- Publisher:
- Thalamus Digital
- Game file size:
- 742 MB
- Supported Languages:
- Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, Portuguese, Russian
- Supported Play Modes:
-
TV mode
Tabletop mode
Handheld mode
Software compatibility and play experience may differ on Nintendo Switch Lite. Additional accessories may be required (sold separately). See support for details.
Play online, access classic Super NES™ games, and more with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.
A Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required for Save Data Cloud backup.
© 2021 Rocketship Park, Inc. Licensed to and published by Thalamus Digital Publishing Ltd.