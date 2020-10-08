Play the complete indie horror classic, now with a brand-new Postmortem Mode — a guided tour by the developer that brings you behind the scenes as you play the game!



Awakened by an oncoming storm, you open your eyes to discover yourself in a strange, dark room — tucked away in a house that’s not yours. Find your way back home — but be careful, because each choice you make can change your story in ways you might not expect.



FEATURES:

- The complete, original indie horror classic, rebuilt for Nintendo Switch™

- Multiple endings and story variations, depending on your choices and actions

- Innovative new Postmortem Mode provides a guided tour of how the game was made, as you play it — straight from the developer

- New behind-the-scenes Gallery complete with design documents, process images and other creepy, real-world artifacts

