Teen

Home: Postmortem Edition

Available now
$7.99
Add to Wish List On Wish List

A murder mystery with a twist — because you decide what ultimately happens!

Play the complete indie horror classic, now with a brand-new Postmortem Mode — a guided tour by the developer that brings you behind the scenes as you play the game!

Awakened by an oncoming storm, you open your eyes to discover yourself in a strange, dark room — tucked away in a house that’s not yours. Find your way back home — but be careful, because each choice you make can change your story in ways you might not expect.

FEATURES:
- The complete, original indie horror classic, rebuilt for Nintendo Switch™
- Multiple endings and story variations, depending on your choices and actions
- Innovative new Postmortem Mode provides a guided tour of how the game was made, as you play it — straight from the developer
- New behind-the-scenes Gallery complete with design documents, process images and other creepy, real-world artifacts

Read more Explore this game’s official site
Release date:
Oct 08, 2020
Players:
1 player
Genre:
Adventure
Publisher:
Benjamin Rivers
Developer:
Benjamin Rivers
Game file size:
169 MB
Supported Languages:
English
Supported Play Modes:
TV mode

TV mode

Tabletop mode

Tabletop mode

Handheld mode

Handheld mode

ESRB Rating:
Teen
Blood, Violence

Play online, access classic Super NES™ games, and more with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Learn more
This game supports:
Save Data Cloud

A Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required for Save Data Cloud backup.

© 2012, 2020 Benjamin Rivers Inc.