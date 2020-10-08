Home: Postmortem Edition
A murder mystery with a twist — because you decide what ultimately happens!
Play the complete indie horror classic, now with a brand-new Postmortem Mode — a guided tour by the developer that brings you behind the scenes as you play the game!
Awakened by an oncoming storm, you open your eyes to discover yourself in a strange, dark room — tucked away in a house that’s not yours. Find your way back home — but be careful, because each choice you make can change your story in ways you might not expect.
FEATURES:
- The complete, original indie horror classic, rebuilt for Nintendo Switch™
- Multiple endings and story variations, depending on your choices and actions
- Innovative new Postmortem Mode provides a guided tour of how the game was made, as you play it — straight from the developer
- New behind-the-scenes Gallery complete with design documents, process images and other creepy, real-world artifacts
- Release date:
- Oct 08, 2020
- Players:
- 1 player
- Genre:
- Adventure
- Publisher:
- Benjamin Rivers
- Developer:
- Benjamin Rivers
- Game file size:
- 169 MB
- Supported Languages:
- English
- Supported Play Modes:
-
TV mode
Tabletop mode
Handheld mode
© 2012, 2020 Benjamin Rivers Inc.