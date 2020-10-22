Everyone 10+

FRACTER

FRACTER follows a veiled young hero who has set out on a perilous quest for light through a cryptic labyrinth of shadows.

FRACTER is an emotive, isometric puzzle adventure game set in a mysterious labyrinth of glowing black architecture. The game follows a veiled young hero who has set out on a perilous quest to dispel the darkness within. Players must explore this world of shadows, discover secrets hidden in the dark, and outsmart ominous creatures while solving each meticulously designed puzzle using their only force against darkness: light. Dramatic landscapes in shades of gray, an eerie ambient soundtrack and a poetic, self-reflective narrative await you on this emotional journey restoring light to a darkened world.

Features:

METICULOUSLY CRAFTED PUZZLES
A series of intricate puzzles that must be solved using light.

STRIKING BLACK & WHITE VISUALS
Dramatic landscapes in shades of gray designed by an accomplished team of artists

POETIC SELF-REFLECTIVE JOURNEY
A game experience that is both heart-pounding and at times deeply personal

HAUNTINGLY BEAUTIFUL SOUNDTRACK
An eerie ambient soundscape that combines flavours of east and west with sounds both ancient and future

Release date:
Oct 22, 2020
Players:
1 player
Genre:
Adventure, Puzzle, Action, Strategy
Publisher:
The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild
Developer:
4L Games
Game file size:
624 MB
Supported Languages:
Japanese, French, German, Italian, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, English
Supported Play Modes:
TV mode

Tabletop mode

Handheld mode

ESRB Rating:
Fantasy Violence

This game supports:
