Mature

Dry Drowning

Available now
$24.99
Dry Drowning is a psychological investigative Visual Novel set in a futuristic dystopian city.

Follow the story of Mordred Foley, an unscrupulous private detective haunted by his dark past, and look into a series of macabre serial killings inspired by Greek mythology.

Release date:
Feb 22, 2021
Players:
1 player
Genre:
Adventure, Puzzle
Publisher:
Vigamus Leonardo
Developer:
Studio V
Game file size:
1.6 GB
Supported Languages:
Japanese, English, Italian, Chinese
Supported Play Modes:
TV mode

TV mode

Tabletop mode

Tabletop mode

Handheld mode

Handheld mode

ESRB Rating:
Mature
Blood, Partial Nudity, Violence

This game supports:
Save Data Cloud

A Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required for Save Data Cloud backup.

© VLG Publishing. All rights reserved.


