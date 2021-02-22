Dry Drowning
Available now
$24.99
Dry Drowning is a psychological investigative Visual Novel set in a futuristic dystopian city.
Follow the story of Mordred Foley, an unscrupulous private detective haunted by his dark past, and look into a series of macabre serial killings inspired by Greek mythology.
- Release date:
- Feb 22, 2021
- Players:
- 1 player
- Genre:
- Adventure, Puzzle
- Publisher:
- Vigamus Leonardo
- Developer:
- Studio V
- Game file size:
- 1.6 GB
- Supported Languages:
- Japanese, English, Italian, Chinese
- Supported Play Modes:
-
TV mode
Tabletop mode
Handheld mode
This game supports:
© VLG Publishing. All rights reserved.