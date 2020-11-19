Everyone 10+

DREAMO

Available now
$14.99
Download demo

Explore strange landscapes and solve mind-bending cube puzzles to unlock mysteries of a dream-like world!

DREAMO is a puzzle-solving journey through a shifting landscape of recollections.

In DREAMO, you wake up on an island as Jack Winslow. Guided by the voice of Tara Moreau, an inventor/therapist, you set out to piece together your missing memories. These fragments are locked in "Artifacts", which manifest in your mind as cubes with misplaced gears. As you delve deeper into your mind, the puzzles grow more complex in an effort to keep your memories locked away.

Can you decipher them and unlock the secrets of your mind?

FEATURES
- First-person puzzle-adventure game,
- Dozens of individually designed, challenging 3D puzzles with moving components and a variety of modifiers.
- Fully voiced, narration-based story that explores themes of memory, choice, and consequence,
- Vibrant low-poly artstyle.
- An engaging three-chapter storyline
- Relaxing gameplay formula...
- ...And a challenge mode, for those who want the hardest possible puzzles.

Read more Explore this game’s official site
Release date:
Nov 19, 2020
Players:
1 player
Genre:
Adventure, Puzzle
Publisher:
Pineapple Works
Developer:
Hypnotic Ants
Game file size:
2.6 GB
Supported Languages:
French, German, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, Portuguese, English
Supported Play Modes:
TV mode

TV mode

Tabletop mode

Tabletop mode

Handheld mode

Handheld mode

ESRB Rating:
Everyone 10+
Alcohol Reference, Mild Language, Violent References

Play online, access classic Super NES™ games, and more with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Learn more
This game supports:
Save Data Cloud

A Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required for Save Data Cloud backup.

© Hypnotic Ants & Pineapple Works 2020