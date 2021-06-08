Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town

Available June 08, 2021
Explore an unconventional town of pirates, dive into the past, collect items and look for clues to help Willy find out what happened to his father...

Willy Morgan is a third-person adventure game, set in a fantasy pirate-themed world with a modern touch. Combining the traditional point-and-click genre gameplay with a unique cartoon 3D graphics, Willy Morgan has the dreamy atmosphere, the humor and the freedom to explore typical of timeless classics such as Monkey Island. 

The story unfolds through funny dialogues and challenging puzzles. 

Keen powers of observation, intuition and imagination are going to be needed in order to succeed and ultimately find the truth.  

  • Non-linear gameplay: Explore without constraint, collect items and solve brilliant puzzles.
  • Unique graphic style: A fanciful deformed world with a magical atmosphere.
  • Cinematographic cutscenes and over 50 locations to see.
  • A Pirate world with a modern twist: Pirates and computers...? Well, why not!
  • 15 NPCs to interact with: Learn about the story through several hours of interactive dialogues packed with irony and easter eggs.
  • Original soundtrack: More than 2 hours of original music.

10 years have passed since the mysterious disappearance of Willy's father, the famous archaeologist Henry Morgan. One day, the postman delivers him a strange letter:

“If you receive this letter, it means that something went wrong 

and it’s up to you to finish what I started. Go as fast as you can 

to Bone Town, room 09, but don't trust anyone...”

Release date:
June 08, 2021
Players:
1 player
Genre:
Adventure, Puzzle
Publisher:
LeonardoInteractive
Game file size:
1.6 GB
Supported Languages:
English, Italian, Spanish, Chinese, Portuguese, French, German, Russian
Supported Play Modes:
TV mode

Tabletop mode

Handheld mode

2020 (©) Leonardo Interactive s.r.l. - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED