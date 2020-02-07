The Town of Light: Deluxe EditionNintendo Switch
Play through the eyes of Renée, a 16-year-old girl who suffers from the symptoms of mental illness. She is searching for answers to the many questions from her past, whilst exploring the place where she spent most of her youth. Guide Renée through a dark and emotional journey where the lines between entertainment, storytelling and reality blur.
This Deluxe Edition includes exclusive documentary content exploring the history of the Psychiatric Hospital of Volterra and the making of The Town of Light.
- Platform
- Nintendo Switch
- Release Date
- Feb 07, 2020
- No. of Players
- 1 player
- File Size
- 3.7 GB
- Category
- Adventure
- Publisher
- Wired Productions
- Developer
- LKA.it
- Supported Play Modes:
-
TV mode
Tabletop mode
Handheld mode
© 2020 LKA.it. Developed by LKA.it. Published by Wired Productions.
