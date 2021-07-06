The Silver Case 2425
Kill the Past x Kill the Life
Descend into a dystopian world from the mind of SUDA51!
The 24 wards of Kanto make up a seemingly idyllic city, although sinister secrets hide below its surface. Uncover the mystery behind a slew of brutal murders as a member of the wards’ Heinous Crimes Unit in The Silver Case. Return to the city of Kanto in The 25th Ward: The Silver Case with a new government project behind the city’s utopian 25th ward. When multiple supposed suicides in the Bayside Tower Land apartment complex threaten to disrupt the ward’s order, you will be called upon to dispose of the criminals responsible for the cryptic deaths. Experience this story from three different perspectives to piece this grim puzzle together.
- Release date:
- July 06, 2021
- Players:
- 1 player
- Genre:
- Adventure, Simulation, Puzzle
- Publisher:
- NIS America
- Developer:
- Grasshopper Manufacture
- Game file size:
- 9.0 GB
- Supported Languages:
- English
- Supported Play Modes:
-
TV mode
Tabletop mode
Handheld mode
