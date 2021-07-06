The Silver Case 2425

Available now
$39.99

Kill the Past x Kill the Life

Descend into a dystopian world from the mind of SUDA51!

The 24 wards of Kanto make up a seemingly idyllic city, although sinister secrets hide below its surface. Uncover the mystery behind a slew of brutal murders as a member of the wards’ Heinous Crimes Unit in The Silver Case. Return to the city of Kanto in The 25th Ward: The Silver Case with a new government project behind the city’s utopian 25th ward. When multiple supposed suicides in the Bayside Tower Land apartment complex threaten to disrupt the ward’s order, you will be called upon to dispose of the criminals responsible for the cryptic deaths. Experience this story from three different perspectives to piece this grim puzzle together.

Release date:
July 06, 2021
Players:
1 player
Genre:
Adventure, Simulation, Puzzle
Publisher:
NIS America
Developer:
Grasshopper Manufacture
Game file size:
9.0 GB
Supported Languages:
English
Supported Play Modes:
TV mode

Tabletop mode

Handheld mode

ESRB Rating:

This game supports:
Save Data Cloud

© GRASSHOPPER MANUFACTURE INC. All Rights Reserved.
Licensed to ACTIVE GAMING MEDIA Inc.,
Sub-Licensed to and published by NIS America, Inc.

