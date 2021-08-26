The Magnificent Trufflepigs is a first-person, metal-detecting narrative game designed to be played in a single evening. You play as Adam, a sharp-witted but compassionate man returning to his childhood village of Stanning. There he'll help a woman named Beth on her mission to unearth a local treasure. As cracks begin to appear in Beth’s fairy tale plan for everything, you’ll delve into her history and discover all may not be as it seems. And you’ll have to choose how Adam responds to Beth as she faces her demons.



Gameplay combines laid-back metal detecting and exploration with a strong interpersonal narrative, all set in a beautiful English countryside. The Magnificent Trufflepigs is a game about trying to find something, and the tone it sets is like a typical English summer: mostly pleasant, but with stormy moments that threaten to ruin everything.