The Long Gate

Available now
$14.99

Explore mysterious caverns and solve the puzzles of the ancient machines that fill them.

Explore ancient caverns filled with mysterious puzzles and traverse relaxing oases of nature. Repair the three types of ancient circuits and unravel the mystery of what happened to their creators. The Long Gate is a challenging and elaborate puzzle game with puzzles based on real world physics and circuits.

Read more
Release date:
July 29, 2021
Players:
1 player
Genre:
Puzzle, Adventure, Education, Other
Publisher:
Inductance
Developer:
David Shaw
Game file size:
1.2 GB
Supported Languages:
English
Supported Play Modes:
TV mode

TV mode

Tabletop mode

Tabletop mode

Handheld mode

Handheld mode

Software compatibility and play experience may differ on Nintendo Switch Lite. Additional accessories may be required (sold separately). See support for details.

ESRB Rating:

Play online, access classic Super NES™ games, and more with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Learn more
This game supports:
Save Data Cloud

A Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required for Save Data Cloud backup.

All rights reserved.