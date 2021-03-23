The beloved, choice-driven narrative adventure through the Borderlands universe is now on Nintendo Switch! Set between the events of Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3, Tales from the Borderlands follows two unreliable narrators on a quest borne of greed but destined for greatness. Your choices shape this tale to be uniquely yours, with plenty of unforeseen consequences ranging from hilarious to heart-wrenching.

Explore the deadly planet of Pandora as Rhys, a company man who aspires to replace the infamous Handsome Jack as the head of the Hyperion corporation, and Fiona, a clever con artist who can talk her way out of almost anything. When a shady deal goes awry, Rhys and Fiona must begrudgingly team up to get their due, running into vicious gangsters, cannibalistic bandits, and terrifying wildlife along the way. How will you choose to guide their actions on this wild ride to Pandoran glory?

• Includes all five episodes of Tales from the Borderlands

• Experience an adventure from the perspectives of two very different protagonists: Hyperion lackey Rhys and quick-witted con artist Fiona

• Every choice you make drives the story forward, letting you tailor your journey and shape your relationships as you see fit

• See Pandora and Helios through the eyes of its everyday denizens, with humor and drama around every corner

• Cross paths with familiar faces from the Borderlands series, and get to know new friends like Rhys' best bro Vaughn and Fiona's savvy sister Sasha

• Witness the final fates of heroes and villains alike in this crucial chapter of Borderlands canon