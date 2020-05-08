G’day, I’m Stone. Here’s our Nintendo Switch™ page. Play this feature length interactive story ( don't expect shooting or winning or losing ) and see what happened. Yeah it was rough, but a good life lesson. Enjoy, and remember don’t do this at home ya bunch of crazy animals.



By the way this story really isn’t going to be for everyone. So enter at your own risk, mate.



Plus this was created by a global team including the narrative designer of QUANTUM BREAK, CONTROL and VFX artist from GRAVITY, PROMETHEUS and more. You're in good hands, mate.



P.s FLAMING FEATURE LIST BELOW. PLAY MY STORY TODAY!



P.P.s Follow ConvictGames those mammals were crazy to tell my story!



FLAMING FEATURES:

• 3rd person so you can rotate a drone cam around me and move me like Voodoo

• Deep, reference heavy interactive story never told, mate.

• Drinking, dancing and smoking for your pleasure.

• Map based free roam so you can explore the world at your own pace. Here’s some tips:

• Echo for great techno, Smoky Possum for some liquid gold and my flat. It’s comfy mates.

• A cast of my mates. Like Les, weirdo and kanye lover and my gorgeous chookie Alex.

• BTW if you see Cockie, tell her I’m sorry again. If you see Devil, run, run, run!

• Amazing licensed tracks from sick up and coming indie musicians at the Record Shop.

• Like Ryan Little, Luchii, Ilkka S, Warchief, James Tottakai & More

• Seriously the music is great. There’s hip hop, trap, stoner rock and heavy techno!

• Also THERE”S CLASSIC MOVIES!!! Yeah you can watch film classics like

• Sentimental Bloke, Night of the Living Dead & Story of the Kelly Gang ( CONVICT REPRESENT )

• Hang out with me.

• It’ll be bonza and hell, I think you’ll be a better person from it too.



Your mate,



Stone.