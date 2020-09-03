It is supposed to be the happiest day of Nina's life: her wedding to Max. But the groom is arrested in front of her eyes under suspicion of terrorism and disappears without a trace. Thus begins our heroine's greatest adventure to date. Not only does she venture throughout the world, but she also journeys in her dreams. Here she experiences the history of the world; not only events from the past, but also glimpses of what the future holds. What dark secret is concealed behind the number pi? What is at the heart of this millennia-old conspiracy, where even Archimedes and Leonardo da Vinci appear to have been entangled? Who are the mysterious guardians Nina first encountered in the Tunguska region?



What started many years ago, now comes to an end... Or rather four different ends. The outcome of the story is entirely in your hands!



• The interim conclusion to the legendary adventure series from point-and-click experts, Animation Arts, is now finally available on Nintendo Switch™

• 8+ hours of suspense-packed mystery

• A multitude of varied and challenging puzzles

• Over 80 different locations

• Fully dubbed in English and German