Mature

Sally Face

Available now
$14.99

A Dark Mystery is Unfolding...

Delve into an unsettling adventure following a boy with a prosthetic face, as he uses his handheld video game system to speak with the dead and learn their stories. After a string of mysterious murders, Sal and his three friends discover something truly sinister casting shadows over their small town.

FEATURES
* Intriguing narrative will linger in your thoughts
* Speak with the ghosts, using the Gear Boy
* Handcrafted by a solo dev: including art, design and music
* Inspired by 1990's cartoons and personal nightmares
* Bizarre characters, ponies, headbanging and more

Read more
Release date:
Jan 21, 2021
Players:
1 player
Genre:
Adventure, Other, Puzzle
Publisher:
Portable Moose
Developer:
Portable Moose
Game file size:
1.6 GB
Supported Languages:
German, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Chinese, English
Supported Play Modes:
ESRB Rating:
Mature
Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Nudity, Strong Language

This game supports:
Save Data Cloud

A Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required for Save Data Cloud backup.

Copyright © 2016-2020 Portable Moose LLC. All rights reserved.


