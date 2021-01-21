Sally Face
A Dark Mystery is Unfolding...
Delve into an unsettling adventure following a boy with a prosthetic face, as he uses his handheld video game system to speak with the dead and learn their stories. After a string of mysterious murders, Sal and his three friends discover something truly sinister casting shadows over their small town.
FEATURES
* Intriguing narrative will linger in your thoughts
* Speak with the ghosts, using the Gear Boy
* Handcrafted by a solo dev: including art, design and music
* Inspired by 1990's cartoons and personal nightmares
* Bizarre characters, ponies, headbanging and more
- Release date:
- Jan 21, 2021
- Players:
- 1 player
- Genre:
- Adventure, Other, Puzzle
- Publisher:
- Portable Moose
- Developer:
- Portable Moose
- Game file size:
- 1.6 GB
- Supported Languages:
- German, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Chinese, English
- Supported Play Modes:
-
TV mode
Tabletop mode
Handheld mode
Copyright © 2016-2020 Portable Moose LLC. All rights reserved.