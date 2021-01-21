Delve into an unsettling adventure following a boy with a prosthetic face, as he uses his handheld video game system to speak with the dead and learn their stories. After a string of mysterious murders, Sal and his three friends discover something truly sinister casting shadows over their small town.



FEATURES

* Intriguing narrative will linger in your thoughts

* Speak with the ghosts, using the Gear Boy

* Handcrafted by a solo dev: including art, design and music

* Inspired by 1990's cartoons and personal nightmares

* Bizarre characters, ponies, headbanging and more