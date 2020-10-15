Rediscover magic and chart your adventure through this forgotten northern world of mystery and monsters. Find your courage, discover hidden paths, solve ancient puzzles and travel deeper through the icy land to learn the truth.



We join Tove on a fantastical journey to save her family. A journey that takes her deep into a hidden and long forgotten world of lost folklore filled with strange locations and even stranger creatures.



Explore the ancient wilderness, solve its mysteries, save your family in this modern adventure game for all.



EXPLORE a Living Fairy Tale Forest.

Explore a rich, beguiling Northern world of mystery and monsters; filled with detail and brought to life by Roki's signature graphical style.



Make Friends With MONSTERS.

Seek out the ancient and magical creatures of the Scandinavian wilderness; some are friendly, some not so much! Röki has a rich cast of unique ‘creepy-but-cute’ characters - discover our own take on Nordic folklore.



SEARCH for Long Forgotten Items.

The ancient wilderness holds many secrets. Seek out long forgotten items to aid you on your adventure.



SOLVE the Riddles of the Wilderness.

Röki is a game of brains not brawn. Can you unlock ancient pathways and solve the riddles of the ancients?



CHART your Journey.

Tove charts her progress in her trusty journal - it’s her grail diary. Map uncharted regions, delve into the rich Scandinavian folklore, collect loot and earn unique ‘wilderness explorer’ badges.



An ADVENTURE For ALL.

Röki is an adventure game for ALL gamers - with its non-violent gameplay, accessible controls and universal themes.. The game is designed uniquely to pose a challenge, but to also offer a helping hand when adventurers need it. A truly modern take on the adventure game genre.