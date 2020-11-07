Everyone 10+

REPLICA

Replica is an interactive novel game played through a cellphone and social media.

You are given a cellphone of an unknown owner. You must look for evidence of terrorism by hacking into the cellphone owner's account, under governmental coercion. Then inspecting the cellphone usage history and social media activity records.

The insane experience of peeping into someone's private life through a cellphone will transform you into the state's greatest patriot.

Release date:
Nov 07, 2020
Players:
1 player
Genre:
Adventure, Puzzle
Publisher:
PLAYISM
Developer:
SOMI
Game file size:
100 MB
Supported Languages:
Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, English
Supported Play Modes:
TV mode

Tabletop mode

Handheld mode

ESRB Rating:
Everyone 10+
Violent References

This game supports:
Save Data Cloud

©2016, 2020 SOMI Inc. Licensed to and published by Active Gaming Media Inc.