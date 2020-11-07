REPLICA
Available now
$4.99
Replica is an interactive novel game played through a cellphone and social media.
You are given a cellphone of an unknown owner. You must look for evidence of terrorism by hacking into the cellphone owner's account, under governmental coercion. Then inspecting the cellphone usage history and social media activity records.
The insane experience of peeping into someone's private life through a cellphone will transform you into the state's greatest patriot.
- Release date:
- Nov 07, 2020
- Players:
- 1 player
- Genre:
- Adventure, Puzzle
- Publisher:
- PLAYISM
- Developer:
- SOMI
- Game file size:
- 100 MB
- Supported Languages:
- Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, English
- Supported Play Modes:
-
TV mode
Tabletop mode
Handheld mode
This game supports:
©2016, 2020 SOMI Inc. Licensed to and published by Active Gaming Media Inc.