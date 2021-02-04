Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest is a pixelated point-and-click adventure game in the spirit of 90’s classics.

Our cast: Odysseus "Oddy" Kosmos, the onboard engineer of the spaceship, and his one and only companion, the sarcastic robot Barton Quest.

Oddy’s team embarked on a mysterious expedition seven years ago, leaving Oddy and Quest to maintain the ship.

A task with its own challenges, of course.

The trouble is, Oddy is exceptionally lazy and bored of being alone - only treats can hold his attention anymore, leaving Barton to shepherd the glum engineer around as they mind their obligations, lest the ship plummet from orbit.

However, the ship’s machinery has suddenly started acting up, it seems there are ghosts wandering about, and even the coffee has gone bad!

Sounds pretty “fun,” doesn’t it?

The game contains a variety of locations, as the ship is huge!

You’ll visit various labs, a command center, and even outer space!

Along the way, you’ll encounter logic puzzles and brainteasers woven into a thrilling plot with countless twists and turns.

Prepare to solve countless puzzles, uncover the mysteries of the San Francisco, rescue your crew, and get back home!

Game features:

Get ready for a brilliant sci-fi adventure in the spirit of the good old point-and-click adventures of the 90’s!

Experience a 5-episode adventure full of surprises and secrets!

Explore the ship, outer space and even... the past!

Immerse yourself in a sci-fi story with unexpected plot twists!

Make the acquaintance of witty, exciting characters!

Gather your courage, and make sure you’re really alone aboard the ship...

Buckle up!



Now you’re ready for takeoff!