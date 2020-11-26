Nordlicht
Heartwarming and magical!
Nordlicht is an adventure game in which you accompany an unusual family on a fascinating journey to the cold North. You control the curious Aurora, Peter Parsley (her guinea pig and best friend, who refuses to leave her side), and her clever dad, Rupert. Along their way, they discover the mysterious constellations of the polar night sky, and will have to face the dangers created by mother nature and their own fears. Sometimes, you’ll use and combine items you find in the traditional point-and-click manner. Other times, you’ll have to put your dexterity and reaction time to the test as you brave icebergs, giant waves, and thunderstorms in your little sailboat. The intuitive controls, atmospheric music, and lovingly hand-drawn graphics make Nordlicht an unforgettable experience—fun for all ages.
- Release date:
- Nov 26, 2020
- Players:
- 1 player
- Genre:
- Adventure, Puzzle
- Publisher:
- Koch Media
- Game file size:
- 685 MB
- Supported Languages:
- French, German, Italian, Spanish, Russian, English
- Supported Play Modes:
-
TV mode
Tabletop mode
Handheld mode
Play online, access classic Super NES™ games, and more with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.
A Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required for Save Data Cloud backup.
© and published 2020 by Deep Silver, a division of Koch Media GmbH, Austria. Developed by illius (Justus Henne, Johanna Puhl). Nintendo Switch™ version by Miracle Box Games. All trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.