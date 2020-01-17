How may a resenting and alcoholic household affect a little girl full of imagination? How may she perceive the twisted and manipulative family dynamics?

Grow up with Lydia and try to understand the feelings, behaviors and events that molded critical moments of her life. Confront the monster with your own sensitivity.

This hand-drawn game can be completed in around one hour. The emotional music was composed by renowned film composer Juhana Lehtiniemi.

The issues reflected in this story unfortunately happen in real people’s daily life. You can provide some help by donating to a supportive non-profit organization via the #LydiaDonation DLC.

“This child’s tale deals skillfully with adult issues.” – 8/10 The Washington Post

“It’s a strong, sharp jab of a game, and well worth it for anyone willing to take the punch in the gut.” – 8/10 GameCritics

DEVELOPED BY Platonic Partnership

“Our Finnish studio is focusing on narrative-driven games that motivate change. Lydia is someone who wishes for a happy childhood but can never have it. People with similar experiences will see this, so hopefully the game is really genuine and respectful.” – Henri Tervapuro, graphic novel artist and co-author of this self-inspired story.

PUBLISHED BY Nakana.io

“We gather games that share a strong experience to remember. We try to grow real changes from the seeds of their message, like with the #LydiaDonation DLC.” – Mikaël Bourget, founder of the publishing label.