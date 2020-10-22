Everyone

LUNA The Shadow Dust

Available now
LUNA The Shadow Dust is a fully hand-animated puzzle adventure, brought to life through wordless storytelling, beautiful cinematics and a breathtaking original soundtrack.

Inspired by the old adventure games, LUNA The Shadow Dust is a moving tale of two playable companions drawn together in a hand-animated puzzle adventure, featuring a breathtaking original soundtrack and beautiful 2D cinematics.
To light a candle is to cast a shadow.
Behind the shadow of reality, an enchanted world awaits illumination. Experience the magical journey of a young boy and his companion as they solve puzzles and trace back the memories of old, brought to life with visually stunning, wordless cinematics. Enter the ancient tower that stands at the edge of the world and discover the hand-drawn cinematics, intricate puzzles and haunting music of this indie gem.

Release date:
Oct 22, 2020
Players:
1 player
Genre:
Adventure, Music, Puzzle, Role-Playing
Publisher:
Coconut Island Games
Game file size:
2.0 GB
Supported Languages:
Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Dutch, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese
Supported Play Modes:
TV mode

Tabletop mode

Handheld mode

ESRB Rating:
Everyone

