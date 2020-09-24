Everyone 10+

Lost Ember

Available now
$29.99
Add to Wish List On Wish List

Explore the remains of a fallen world from fascinating perspectives! Slip into the role of different animals to uncover the fate of an ancient world.

A breathtakingly beautiful world holds the secrets of its past for you and your companion to uncover in this 5-hour journey.

Experience the contrasting stories of the fall of mankind and the lush life in a world reclaimed by nature with a wolf as your main character and a determined companion at your side.

Explore the land, sea, and air, as you possess any creature you come across to experience life from a whole new perspective. Fly through gargantuan canyon valleys as a parrot! Tumble through the grass as a wombat! Swim through shimmering lakes as a fish! Your journey will take you from densely wooded jungles, to lush rainforest canopies, to barren desert plains and archaic temples.

Ultimately, you'll discover a tale of loyalty, despair, and betrayal, as echoes of the lost Yanrana culture come to life in a lush wilderness devoid of man.

Read more Explore this game’s official site
Release date:
Sep 24, 2020
Players:
1 player
Genre:
Adventure, Other
Publisher:
Mooneye Studios
Developer:
Mooneye Studios
Game file size:
6.4 GB
Supported Languages:
Japanese, French, German, Spanish, Korean, Russian, Chinese, Portuguese, English
Supported Play Modes:
TV mode

TV mode

Tabletop mode

Tabletop mode

Handheld mode

Handheld mode

ESRB Rating:
Everyone 10+
Fantasy Violence

Play online, access classic Super NES™ games, and more with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Learn more
This game supports:
Save Data Cloud

A Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required for Save Data Cloud backup.

© Mooneye Studios