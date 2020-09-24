Lost Ember
Explore the remains of a fallen world from fascinating perspectives! Slip into the role of different animals to uncover the fate of an ancient world.
A breathtakingly beautiful world holds the secrets of its past for you and your companion to uncover in this 5-hour journey.
Experience the contrasting stories of the fall of mankind and the lush life in a world reclaimed by nature with a wolf as your main character and a determined companion at your side.
Explore the land, sea, and air, as you possess any creature you come across to experience life from a whole new perspective. Fly through gargantuan canyon valleys as a parrot! Tumble through the grass as a wombat! Swim through shimmering lakes as a fish! Your journey will take you from densely wooded jungles, to lush rainforest canopies, to barren desert plains and archaic temples.
Ultimately, you'll discover a tale of loyalty, despair, and betrayal, as echoes of the lost Yanrana culture come to life in a lush wilderness devoid of man.
- Release date:
- Sep 24, 2020
- Players:
- 1 player
- Genre:
- Adventure, Other
- Publisher:
- Mooneye Studios
- Developer:
- Mooneye Studios
- Game file size:
- 6.4 GB
- Supported Languages:
- Japanese, French, German, Spanish, Korean, Russian, Chinese, Portuguese, English
- Supported Play Modes:
-
TV mode
Tabletop mode
Handheld mode
© Mooneye Studios