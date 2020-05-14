Kholat
Kholat is an exploration adventure game with elements of horror, inspired by a true event known as the Dyatlov Pass incident.
A mysterious death of nine Russian hikers, which led to countless, unconfirmed hypotheses. The player will plunge directly into the boundless scenery of the inhospitable Ural Mountains with the task to find out what really happened. In the course of events, you may come across more speculations than expected...
Features:
* narrated by Sean Bean
* immersive exploration experience
* chilling atmosphere and tension
* self made story inspired by true events
* non-linear open world
* challenging exploration
* in-game navigation by map and compass
* powered by Unreal Engine 4
* estimated game length: 4 - 6 hours
- Release date:
- May 14, 2020
- Players:
- 1 player
- Genre:
- Adventure, Other
- Publisher:
- Imagination
- Developer:
- IMGN.PRO
- Game file size:
- 5.5 GB
- Supported Languages:
- Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese
- Supported Play Modes:
-
TV mode
Tabletop mode
Handheld mode
© 2020 IMGN.PRO with it’s headquarter in Bielsko-Biała, Poland. All rights reserved. Kholat, the Kholat logo, IMGN.PRO and the IMGN.PRO logo are among the trademarks of Imagination s.c.