A mysterious death of nine Russian hikers, which led to countless, unconfirmed hypotheses. The player will plunge directly into the boundless scenery of the inhospitable Ural Mountains with the task to find out what really happened. In the course of events, you may come across more speculations than expected...



Features:

* narrated by Sean Bean

* immersive exploration experience

* chilling atmosphere and tension

* self made story inspired by true events

* non-linear open world

* challenging exploration

* in-game navigation by map and compass

* powered by Unreal Engine 4

* estimated game length: 4 - 6 hours