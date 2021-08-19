Jessika
In this full motion video mystery adventure you are part of a group that specializes in processing digital footprints of deceased people - all on behalf of the relatives.
What’s your job?
In this full motion video mystery adventure you are part of a group that specializes in processing digital footprints of deceased people - all on behalf of the relatives. What at first seems to be a job like any other quickly develops into a dark drama with twists and turns.
All you need is your laptop and some basic background info about the “victim” – in this case it’s all about Jessika. Access her database and browse her files by typing different search terms. These will give you access to video clips, audio files, notes, and news articles. Share those with the client and your colleagues to dig even deeper. Use your savvy and combine the facts to unfold the true story of Jessika.
- Release date:
- August 19, 2021
- Players:
- 1 player
- Genre:
- Adventure, Simulation, Puzzle, Other
- Publisher:
- Assemble Entertainment
- Game file size:
- 676 MB
- Supported Languages:
- Japanese, German, Chinese, English
- Supported Play Modes:
-
TV mode
Tabletop mode
Handheld mode
Software compatibility and play experience may differ on Nintendo Switch Lite. Additional accessories may be required (sold separately). See support for details.
Play online, access classic Super NES™ games, and more with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.
A Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required for Save Data Cloud backup.
© 2021 Assemble Entertainment GmbH. All rights reserved.