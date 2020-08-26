Spoken Secrets Edition!



• Featuring voice acting for the entire game!!!

• Play Jenny LeClue like an animated movie with new auto-play dialogue options!



You play as Jenny LeClue, an aspiring young detective and obsessive pursuer of the truth. But nothing exciting ever happens in her small town, and she longs for a real adventure. Jenny gets more than she bargains for when her mother is accused of murder! She embarks on a journey to uncover the truth, and soon discovers nothing in Arthurton is what it seems. Jenny must use her skills of deduction and face her demons to find the real killer and unravel Arthurton’s darker mysteries.