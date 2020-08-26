Everyone 10+

Jenny LeClue - Detectivu

Available now
$24.99
Add to Wish List On Wish List

An adventure game focused on exploration, story, and character. Featuring dozens of unique characters to meet, mysteries and puzzles to solve across a vibrant world.

Spoken Secrets Edition!

• Featuring voice acting for the entire game!!!
• Play Jenny LeClue like an animated movie with new auto-play dialogue options!

You play as Jenny LeClue, an aspiring young detective and obsessive pursuer of the truth. But nothing exciting ever happens in her small town, and she longs for a real adventure. Jenny gets more than she bargains for when her mother is accused of murder! She embarks on a journey to uncover the truth, and soon discovers nothing in Arthurton is what it seems. Jenny must use her skills of deduction and face her demons to find the real killer and unravel Arthurton’s darker mysteries.

Read more
Release date:
Aug 26, 2020
Players:
1 player
Genre:
Adventure, Other, Platformer, Puzzle
Publisher:
Mografi
Developer:
Mografi
Game file size:
1.2 GB
Supported Languages:
Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Dutch, Russian, Chinese, Portuguese
Supported Play Modes:
TV mode

TV mode

Tabletop mode

Tabletop mode

Handheld mode

Handheld mode

ESRB Rating:
Everyone 10+
Mild Language, Mild Violence, Use of Alcohol

Play online, access classic Super NES™ games, and more with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Learn more
This game supports:
Save Data Cloud

A Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required for Save Data Cloud backup.

© 2020 Mografi & Joseph Russ