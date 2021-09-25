In My Shadow
Play with shadows in your own imaginative ways to solve twisted puzzles as you unfold the memories of a girl who struggles to confront herself in her past.
In My Shadow takes you on a wonderous journey through the mind of Bella in pursuit of reconciliation with her past. The game features 4 rooms with a total of more than 50 puzzles to solve. Each room offers a different glimpse into her memories, exploring the changing relationships in her family. The shadows within each level must be manipulated via objects to progress and there is often more than one solution to a challenge.
In My Shadow is more than a cleverly designed puzzle platformer; it is a heart-warming story into the mind of a young woman looking for answers to questions in her past. Her childhood memories come to life as shadows on the wall of her house, and you must use those shadows to solve unique puzzles and help Bella try to let go of her past.
- Release date:
- September 25, 2021
- Players:
- 1 player
- Genre:
- Platformer, Puzzle, Adventure, Other
- Publisher:
- OverGamez
- Developer:
- Playbae
- Game file size:
- 807 MB
- Supported Languages:
- English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese
- Supported Play Modes:
-
TV mode
Tabletop mode
Handheld mode
Software compatibility and play experience may differ on Nintendo Switch Lite. Additional accessories may be required (sold separately). See support for details.
© Alcon Interactive Group, LLC and Playbae Games(OPC) Private Limited, 2021. © OverGamez, 2021. All rights reserved.