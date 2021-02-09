Feature list:

- Story and Character-Driven Adventure Game

- Role-Playing Game Featuring Skills, Equipment, and Tactical Combat

- Replayable with thousands of player choices and story variations

- Turn-Based, Non-Twitch, Avoidable Combat

- Seamless Blend of Dramatic Story and Comedy

- Immersive Mini-Games and Challenging Stealth Gameplay

- First of a Series of Games Set at the Hero University



About this game:

Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption is an epic - and humorous - fantasy adventure and role-playing game in which you take on the role of Shawn O'Conner, a young man striving to become a hero as well as a rogue.



During the day, Shawn attends classes at the University, practices his skills, and tries to make friends with other students. At night, it's time to pull out weapons, armor, and traps to explore the abandoned wine cellars, stunning sea caves, creepy catacombs, and deadly dungeon beneath Hero-U. Most combat is optional for those who prefer a pure adventure game, but there are ample rewards for those who choose to valorously fight the creatures that threaten the school and all of Sardonia.



Shawn can become the Rogue of the Year while exploring a mysterious castle, making friends and enemies, fighting deadly foes, and uncovering the secrets of his own hidden past. Meanwhile players will enjoy the rich and humorous dialogue and descriptions as they guide Shawn through his adventures.