From the creators of 80 Days comes a non-linear, sci-fi adventure game.

WINNER - IGF Excellence in Narrative Award

STORY

When a talented roboticist goes missing, archaeologist Aliya Elasra and her robot assistant Six are sent onto the rivers of the Nebula to find him. Their search soon has them piecing together an ancient trail of artefacts, inscriptions, and lost knowledge that leads thousands of years into the past...

* "EXCEPTIONAL" - Wired

GAMEPLAY

Heaven’s Vault is a narrative adventure with an entire hieroglyphic language to decipher. Sail the massive open world of the Nebula, tracking down distant moons.

Translate inscriptions written in an ancient language, in a game-spanning, interlocking puzzle where every solution - right or wrong - becomes part of your story.

Meet, charm, outwit, and befriend a diverse range of characters who remember everything you say and do. Will you make friends, or enemies? Only you can decide: every action you take will have consequences.

Unearth the Nebula's buried history in a fluid, ever-changing story that adapts in real-time around your actions and your choices.

* "EXQUISITE" - PC Gamer

Explore sites in any order you want. Dig as deep as you choose. Heaven's Vault is an adventure game filled with secrets - where you can never get stuck, and will never run out of things to discover.

Every player's journey through the Nebula will be different, and New Game Plus mode enables further adventures, harder translations, and deeper exploration into the mysteries of the Nebula.

* Winner UKIE Game of the Show GDC 2019

* Golden Joysticks PC GOTY 2019 Finalist

* TIGA RPG of the Year 2019 Finalist

* Develop Star Innovation and Narrative 2020 Finalist

* Writer's Guild of Great Britain Finalist

* Full soundtrack by Laurence Chapman, as featured on BBC Radio

The Switch edition of Heaven's Vault is the definitive version, containing over 3,000 words to decipher, a main story lasting 20+ hours, beautiful character art with thousands of hand-drawn frames, lush and stylised 3D environments, endless New Game Plus, and thousands of secrets.

Will you uncover the path to Heaven's Vault?