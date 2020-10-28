Everyone 10+

Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure

A comedy cosmic horror adventure made in Transylvania!

Crazy cultists. Cthulhu. A talking cat. Gibbous takes you on a traditionally animated adventure. Play as three protagonists and explore a lushly rendered Lovecraft-inspired world, unraveling ancient conspiracies. A comedy cosmic horror adventure made in Transylvania!

Release date:
Oct 28, 2020
Players:
1 player
Genre:
Adventure, Puzzle
Publisher:
Stuck In Attic
Developer:
Stuck In Attic
Game file size:
4.9 GB
Supported Languages:
French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, English
Supported Play Modes:
TV mode

Tabletop mode

Handheld mode

ESRB Rating:
Everyone 10+
Crude Humor, Use of Alcohol

This game supports:
Save Data Cloud

© Stuck In Attic