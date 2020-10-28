Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
Available now
$19.99
A comedy cosmic horror adventure made in Transylvania!
Crazy cultists. Cthulhu. A talking cat. Gibbous takes you on a traditionally animated adventure. Play as three protagonists and explore a lushly rendered Lovecraft-inspired world, unraveling ancient conspiracies. A comedy cosmic horror adventure made in Transylvania!
- Release date:
- Oct 28, 2020
- Players:
- 1 player
- Genre:
- Adventure, Puzzle
- Publisher:
- Stuck In Attic
- Developer:
- Stuck In Attic
- Game file size:
- 4.9 GB
- Supported Languages:
- French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, English
- Supported Play Modes:
-
TV mode
Tabletop mode
Handheld mode
Play online, access classic Super NES™ games, and more with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.
This game supports:
A Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required for Save Data Cloud backup.
© Stuck In Attic