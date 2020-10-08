Filament
An abandoned spaceship, missing crew and a lone mysterious voice. Solve challenging puzzles and uncover what really happened to the crew of The Alabaster.
The truth is out there. Somewhere.
Board The Alabaster, one of The Filament Corporation’s flagship research vessels, and try to wrestle control back from a mysterious complication which left the ship locked down and the crew missing.
With only the help of Juniper, the ships stricken pilot, face fiendishly difficult puzzles that will push you to the limit in a bid to uncover what happened to the crew and why they disappeared.
A single-player game with complex, yet ultra-addictive puzzles, challenge yourself to board the Alabaster, then challenge yourself to leave.
- Release date:
- Oct 08, 2020
- Players:
- 1 player
- Genre:
- Puzzle
- Publisher:
- KalypsoMediaGroup
- Developer:
- Beard Envy
- Game file size:
- 1.7 GB
- Supported Languages:
- English, French, German, Russian, Chinese
- Supported Play Modes:
-
TV mode
Tabletop mode
Handheld mode
Play online, access classic Super NES™ games, and more with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.
A Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required for Save Data Cloud backup.
Kasedo Games is a division of Kalypso Media Group. Kasedo Games copyright © 2020 Kalypso Media Group
All rights reserved. All other logos, copyrights and trademarks are property of their respective owner.