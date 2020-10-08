An abandoned spaceship, missing crew and a lone mysterious voice. Solve challenging puzzles and uncover what really happened to the crew of The Alabaster.



The truth is out there. Somewhere.



Board The Alabaster, one of The Filament Corporation’s flagship research vessels, and try to wrestle control back from a mysterious complication which left the ship locked down and the crew missing.



With only the help of Juniper, the ships stricken pilot, face fiendishly difficult puzzles that will push you to the limit in a bid to uncover what happened to the crew and why they disappeared.



A single-player game with complex, yet ultra-addictive puzzles, challenge yourself to board the Alabaster, then challenge yourself to leave.