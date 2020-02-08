Available Feb 08, 2020
ELEA: Paradigm Shift

ELEA: Paradigm Shift is an interactive adventure, where the main focus is humanity’s place in the universe, the nature of intelligence and the meaning of faith.

Elea: Paradigm Shift is a game that takes the player on the deeply personal journey of a woman, whose life is marked by loss, grief, and self-accusation in the aftermath of a global pandemic. 

Luckily, an Earth-like exoplanet within an achievable distance from the Solar system had been discovered. Pooling volunteers from around the globe, a first-of-a-kind interstellar spaceship was built and sent to colonize the yet unexplored planet. The gargantuan vessel was named Pilgrimage, embodying the hopes of all of humanity. To everyone’s dismay, shortly after a successful arrival, the Pilgrimage went on total radio silence. What caused it remains a mystery.

13 years later, research starship Recovery has arrived on-site to investigate the fate of the expedition. The player takes the role of the space scientist River Elea Catherine Jones. She is driven above all by a personal goal – to find her husband Ethan, who occupied a prominent position on the Pilgrimage’s scientific crew.

Platform
Nintendo Switch
Release Date
Feb 08, 2020
No. of Players
1 player
File Size
2.6 GB
Category
Action, Adventure, Other, Puzzle
Publisher
Kyodai
Developer
Kyodai
Teen
Violence
TV mode

Tabletop mode

Handheld mode

