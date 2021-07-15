Dark Nights with Poe and Munro
Six TV-like episodes of supernatural strangeness
“You’re listening to Radio August. Dark nights, with Poe and Munro…”
Adventure in the strange town of August with local radio hosts and secret lovers Poe and Munro, as they encounter six unique mysteries on and off the air. Direct the banter and the action as they fend off a nightmare stalker who just won’t let go, a vengeful ghost looking for everlasting closure, a demonic painting that grants wishes - and more - but can you keep Poe and Munro together, and alive…?
* Six simultaneously released, fully interactive episodes
* Almost 5 hours of full screen HD video
* An intuitive point and click timed hot-spot interface
* Alternate endings for each episode and hundreds of branches
- Release date:
- July 15, 2021
- Players:
- 1 player
- Genre:
- Adventure, Other
- Publisher:
- D'Avekki Studios
- Developer:
- D'Avekki Studios
- Game file size:
- 5.8 GB
- Supported Languages:
- English, French, Spanish, Korean, Russian, Chinese
- Supported Play Modes:
-
TV mode
Tabletop mode
Handheld mode
© 2021 D'Avekki Studios Limited. All rights reserved.
All trademarks, copyrights and logos are property of their respective owners.