You’re the last survivor of a doomed space colony, trying to escape a planet before it implodes around you. Equipped with a scanner, you’ll reveal clues, solve puzzles, and discover the fates of over two-dozen colonists and the secrets of their interwoven lives.

By day you’ll explore this richly detailed world with the help of the colony’s troubled AI. And each night, you'll spend quality time with several holographic companions, forging lasting relationships while gaining further insight into the colony’s tragic downfall.

