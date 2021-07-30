Alone With You
A bittersweet sci-fi adventure game that goes right for the heart.
You’re the last survivor of a doomed space colony, trying to escape a planet before it implodes around you. Equipped with a scanner, you’ll reveal clues, solve puzzles, and discover the fates of over two-dozen colonists and the secrets of their interwoven lives.
By day you’ll explore this richly detailed world with the help of the colony’s troubled AI. And each night, you'll spend quality time with several holographic companions, forging lasting relationships while gaining further insight into the colony’s tragic downfall.
- Experience more than a dozen missions, including lush agroponic installations, vast research labs, and the eerily-quiet cabins of your former colleagues
- Get to know Pierre, Winnie, Jean and Leslie — and help them realize their destinies through a unique, natural social system
- Multiple endings and branching conversations let you explore new perspectives with each playthrough
- An original, stunning musical score features energizing and atmospheric tracks
- Release date:
- July 30, 2021
- Players:
- 1 player
- Genre:
- Adventure
- Publisher:
- Benjamin Rivers
- Developer:
- Benjamin Rivers
- Game file size:
- 295 MB
- Supported Languages:
- English
- Supported Play Modes:
-
TV mode
Tabletop mode
Handheld mode
