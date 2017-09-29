The ’90s called; they want their controllers back

Two wired retro Super NES™ Classic Controllers are included for multiplayer gaming right out of the box.

Get your hands on some of the best 2-player games of the era, including Super Mario Kart and Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting.

The Super NES Classic Edition is compatible with the Classic Controller™ and Classic Controller Pro™ accessories. Just plug it in and play!