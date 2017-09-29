Super NES Classic Edition

Pricing and Release Date
Super NES Classic Edition
Pricing

Available
Sept. 29, 2017

Now you’re playing
with super power!

The golden age of
16-bit gaming returns

Yoshi, Samus, and the Star Fox crew are waiting for you to come and play.

The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the ’90s home console, only smaller. Plus, this one comes fully loaded with 21 games!

The ’90s called; they want their controllers back

Two wired retro Super NES™ Classic Controllers are included for multiplayer gaming right out of the box.

Get your hands on some of the best 2-player games of the era, including Super Mario Kart and Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting.

The Super NES Classic Edition is compatible with the Classic Controller™ and Classic Controller Pro™ accessories. Just plug it in and play!

21 Classic Super NES Games

Super Mario World Super Mario Kart The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past F-ZERO Super Metroid
For the first time ever, play the
never-before-released StarFox 2 logo Star Fox Characters
Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting Punch-Out Castlevania IV Donkey Kong Country Mega Man X Kirby Super Star Final Fantasy III Kirby's Dream Course Star Fox Yoshi's Island Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars Contra III: The Alien Wars Secret of Mana Earthbound Super Ghouls 'N Ghosts

System available Sept. 29, 2017

Retailer info coming soon!

