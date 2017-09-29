Available
Sept. 29, 2017
Now you’re playingwith super power!
The golden age of
16-bit gaming returns
Yoshi, Samus, and the Star Fox crew are waiting for you to come and play.
The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the ’90s home console, only smaller. Plus, this one comes fully loaded with 21 games!
The ’90s called; they want their controllers back
Two wired retro Super NES™ Classic Controllers are included for multiplayer gaming right out of the box.
Get your hands on some of the best 2-player games of the era, including Super Mario Kart and Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting.
The Super NES Classic Edition is compatible with the Classic Controller™ and Classic Controller Pro™ accessories. Just plug it in and play!
21 Classic Super NES Games
For the first time ever, play the
never-before-released
