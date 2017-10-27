We're sorry, but chat isn't available at the moment. Agents may be helping other customers or Live Chat may be closed.
Explore incredible places far from the Mushroom Kingdom as you join Mario and his new ally Cappy on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure.
Use amazing new abilities—like the power to capture and control objects, animals, and enemies—to collect Power Moons so you can power up the Odyssey airship and save Princess Peach from Bowser's wedding plans!
Thanks to heroic, hat-shaped Cappy, Mario's got new moves that'll make you rethink his traditional run-and-jump gameplay—like cap jump, cap throw, and capture. Use captured cohorts such as enemies, objects, and animals to progress through the game and uncover loads of hidden collectibles. And if you feel like playing with a friend, just pass them a Joy-Con™ controller! Player 1 controls Mario while Player 2 controls Cappy. This sandbox-style 3D Mario adventure—the first since 1996's beloved Super Mario 64™ and 2002's Nintendo GameCube™ classic Super Mario Sunshine™—is packed with secrets and surprises, plus exciting new kingdoms to explore.
WINNER: Best of Show
-- Game Critics Awards Best of E3 2017
WINNER: Best Console Game
-- Game Critics Awards Best of E3 2017
WINNER: Best Action/Adventure Game
-- Game Critics Awards Best of E3 2017
Just tap in an amiibo accessory to score new characters, game modes, or other perks!
Release Date: October 27, 2017
Bowser is the king of the Koopas and Mario's eternal rival. He breathes fire, hurls hammers, and uses all sorts of weapons in hopes of taking out Mario. As his size suggests, he's immensely powerful. His plans aren't always the best, and sometimes he even finds himself on Mario's side. This amiibo figure shows Bowser decked out in his wedding outfit from the Super Mario Odyssey™ game.
Release Date: October 27, 2017
Mario never hesitates to leap into action when there's trouble in the Mushroom Kingdom. Known for saving the world (and Princess Peach) countless times from Bowser, Mario is a true super star. He's got amazing jumping skills and makes use of a wide range of transformations. Mario has also powered up into countless roles: referee, doctor, sportsman, dancer, kart racer, and many more. This amiibo figure shows Mario decked out in his wedding outfit from the Super Mario Odyssey™ game.
Release Date: October 27, 2017
Princess Peach presides over the Mushroom Kingdom from her huge castle. Though she's often the target of Bowser's kidnapping schemes, Princess Peach is far from a simple damsel in distress. She's a natural at tennis and golf, a ferocious driver, and can more than hold her own at adventuring and battling. This amiibo figure shows Princess Peach decked out in her wedding outfit from the Super Mario Odyssey™ game.
Release Date: September 11, 2015
Mario's style has evolved throughout his many adventures and challenges. This blocky, classic look harkens back to his design in the original Super Mario Bros.™ game that launched for the Nintendo Entertainment System™ in 1985. His iconic red overalls and brownish shirt represent the classic color scheme used in the original game
