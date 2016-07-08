We're sorry, but chat isn't available at the moment. Agents may be helping other customers or Live Chat may be closed.
The squid kids called Inklings are back to splat more ink and claim more turf in this colorful and chaotic 4-on-4 action shooter.
For the first time, take Turf War battles on-the-go with the Nintendo Switch™ system, and use any of the console's portable play styles for intense local multiplayer* action. Even team up for new 4-player co-op fun in Salmon Run!
Two years have passed since the original Splatoon™ game was released, and two years have also passed in Inkopolis! So expect a fresh wave of fashion, not to mention new weapons and gear. Dual wield the new Splat Dualies or stick to mainstays like chargers and rollers, which have been remixed with new strategic possibilities. As always, Turf War is the favored sport among Inklings, but they also dig ranked battles, taking down Octarians in a robust single-player campaign, and battling enemy Salmonids in one dangerous part-time job! No matter which way you play, splat at home or on-the-go with Nintendo Switch. Staying fresh never felt so good.
Just tap in an amiibo accessory to score new characters, game modes, or other perks!
Release Date: July 08, 2016
Callie is the cheeriest member of the pop idol duo known as the Squid Sisters in the Splatoon™ game. Along with Marie, she hosts Inkopolis News and Splatfest events, in which Inklings pick one of two sides and battle the opposing team in Turf War. These two cousins rose to fame after winning Calamari County's first annual Youth Folk-Singing Contest, and their remarkable voices continue to rock Inkopolis!
The Callie amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Splatoon series 2-pack set.
Release Date: July 08, 2016
Marie is the sassiest member of the pop idol duo known as the Squid Sisters in the Splatoon™ game. Along with Callie, she hosts Inkopolis News and Splatfest events, in which Inklings pick one of two sides and battle the opposing team in Turf War. These two cousins rose to fame after winning Calamari County's first annual Youth Folk-Singing Contest, and their remarkable voices continue to rock Inkopolis!
The Marie amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Splatoon series 2-pack set.
Release Date: May 29, 2015
Inkling boys hail from the city of Inkopolis in the Splatoon™ game. They crave team-based competition and love to customize their gear before participating in the hottest sport in town, Turf War! Their hobbies include making messes, rocking the latest fashions, dancing, and spoiling the nefarious plans of their evil octopus archrivals, the Octarians! Like a boss!
Release Date: July 08, 2016
